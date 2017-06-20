Watch: Excellent Deaf Horror Short 'Dawn of the Deaf' from England

"I feel like you're ashamed everywhere we go." Another awesome horror short film worth your time. This year is a stand out year for deaf performances/characters, in films like Wonderstruck, John Wick: Chapter 2, and Baby Driver. We can also include this short film, titled Dawn of the Deaf, about a few deaf people who must band together to survive in a zombie apocalypse - though it's much more about the relationship the main girl has with everyone in her life. It was made by deaf actors in London and tries to show disability as a strength, not a weakness. Starring Caroline Ward as Sam. This takes its time to build up and establish all the characters, then tosses in some crazy twists that have a strong emotional effect. Watch in full below.

Thanks to Alicia Malone for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "When a strange sound wipes out the hearing population, a small group of Deaf people must band together to survive." Dawn of the Deaf is both written and directed by filmmaker Rob Savage, of the micro-budget short film Strings. It's based on an original idea by Jed Shepherd, with music composed by Patrick Jonsson. This film was made possible with support from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, Shadowhouse Films and Findie. It played at numerous festivals, winning Melies D'argent for Best Short at Sitges, and was shortlisted for Best British Short Film at the BAFTAs. For more, visit the film's official website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?