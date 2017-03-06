Watch: Eerie Horror Short Film 'After Sophie' Directed by Minhal Baig

"She told me once that in her dreams, she would be running through this fog, like something was coming after her, chasing her. But she couldn't outrun it…" Kick off your week with this intriguing horror short film from writer/director Minhal Baig (who also directed the film 1 Night). After Sophie is a proof-of-concept film about what happens when a documentary filmmaker investigating the story discovers that the details surrounding Sophie's suicide are both disturbing and supernatural. This short film has some truly gorgeous cinematography and a mesmerizing score that pulls you into the story, making you wonder what happened without ever allowing us to interact directly with Sophie. Impressive work on this short, worth checking out.

Thanks to Nowness for debuting this short. Original description from Vimeo: "A documentary filmmaker investigates the troubling, unexpected suicide of a teenager." After Sophie is both written and directed by filmmaker Minhal Baig (follow her on Twitter @minhalbaig), who last directed the feature film 1 Night. This short stars Ivone Reyes, Sierra Pond, Drew Macias, Danube Hermosillo. Produced by Halee Bernard and Jane Hollon. Featuring music composed by Ali Helnwein (website), and cinematography by Benji Dell. "After Sophie explores the narratives we impose on suicide, and how we never really know why someone decides to take their own life." For more info, visit Nowness. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?