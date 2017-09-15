Watch: Examine the Similarities Between 'Black Swan' & 'The Wrestler'

The latest film made by auteur filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, titled Mother!, is now playing in theaters eveywhere. Aronofsky is a remarkably unique filmmaker, who tells very emotional, visceral stories through intimate filmmaking. Back in 2008 and 2010, Aronofsky made two of his best films - The Wrestler and Black Swan. Both films received many awards, including Venice's Golden Lion for The Wrestler, and the Best Actress Oscar for Natalie Portman in Black Swan. Editor H. Nelson Tracy (who also made the Captain Fantastic book video) has put together a new video essay examining how these two films are very similar, essentially companion pieces, looking at aspects including structure, style and story. This is worth a watch.

New video essay created for Hint of Film. Original description from YouTube: "Darren Aronofsky directed two powerhouse works of cinema in 2008 and 2010, The Wrestler and Black Swan. He has described the two contrasting films as companion pieces - this video essay looks at how the two films exist as such." The video is written and edited by cinephile H. Nelson Tracey - follow him on Twitter @DrivingNelson. The Wrestler was Aronofsky's fourth feature film, released only two years after The Fountain. Both films played quite well upon release, with Black Swan becoming a massive $100 million box office success. Aronofsky's new provocative film, Mother!, is now playing in theaters nationwide. What do you think of these two films?