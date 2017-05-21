WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Excellent Animated Short 'Coke Habit' About Soda Addiction

May 21, 2017
"Sometimes it was 8 cans in a day. It was way, way too much." Stop drinking soda! It's very bad for your health. How many of you are addiction to pop/soda? In America, it's a very common thing, as we all grow up drinking it and enjoy it so much that we can't help but enjoy soda all the time. This animated short film, titled Coke Habit, tells the story of one man named Mike explaining how his addiction to soda became a major problem when he was in high school. This is indeed a very important health PSA, but it's also a very creative and unique short film with some impressive animation. I love the color palette, and I love how it all flows. It's short, sweet (no pun intended) and good work I want to share as filmmaking that impressed me.

Original description from Vimeo: "The Summer after 10th grade Mike spent two solid weeks with horrible horrible migraines, dizziness, blind spots and tunnel vision—he didn’t know what it was… This is the story of his Coke Habit." Coke Habit is directed and produced by "Dress Code" (official website), a filmmaking collective based in New York founded by Dan Covert and Andre Andreev. The short features art direction by Marcin Zeglinkski, with music & sound by YouTooCanWoo. From a story by: Mike Cook, Dan Covert, Tyler Jensen, and Marcin Zeglinski. Learn more about the short film and making it on Motionographer and see more work by Dress Code on their Vimeo page. For more shorts, click here. Cool? Do you still drink Coke?

  • Interesting. I gave up coffee for the same reasons. the animation was really nice.

