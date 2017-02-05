Watch: Extended Super Bowl Spot for 'Pirates: Dead Men Tell No Tales'

"The dead have taken command of the sea." Disney has unveiled a brand new, extended Super Bowl TV spot for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the latest epic Pirates sequel bringing back Captain Jack for another adventure. This one is directed by the two Norwegian filmmakers who made the fantastic film Kon-Tiki. The first teaser was all about introducing Javier Bardem as Captain Salazar, but this time we get a few good shots of Geoffrey Rush back as Barbossa coming face-to-face with Salazar. The full cast includes Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Orlando Bloom, David Wenham, Kevin McNally, Golshifteh Farahani + other surprises from past films. They're obviously still keeping Johnny Depp out of these trailers as much as possible, it seems, but he finally shows up in this one. Have a look.

Here's the extended spot for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, from YouTube:

You can see the teaser trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales here, for more.

Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea… including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is co-directed by Norwegian filmmakers Joachim Rønning & Espen Sandberg, of Max Manus: Man of War, Kon-Tiki, and "Marco Polo" previously. The screenplay is written by Jeff Nathanson (The Terminal, Rush Hour 3, Tower Heist), based on the characters from the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Disney will release the sequel Dead Men Tell No Tales in theaters everywhere starting May 26th this summer. So is anyone actually looking forward to seeing this?