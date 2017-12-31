Watch: Fan-Made Classic B&W Silent Film Version of Nolan's 'Dunkirk'

"Spitfires George, greatest plane ever built." Christopher Nolan's intense war thriller about the miraculous Dunkirk evacuation at the beginning of WWII has been earning accolades and recognition on many Top 10 lists as the year comes to an end. Dunkirk really is an outstanding movie, that is so exceptional thanks to Nolan's expertise in crafting impeccable visuals to help viewers feel fully immersed in the story. YouTube channel "Like Stories of Old" has created a new version of Dunkirk that plays as an 8-minute black & white silent film. It's actually kind of perfect, they get everything right, even the music and the dialogue cards. Aside from being a cool experiment in editing, it shows just how impressive Dunkirk is as visual storytelling.

Here's the B&W silent film version of Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, from YouTube (found via SlashFilm):

Dunkirk tells the story of the miraculous evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbor of Dunkirk, France, between May 27th and June 4th, 1940, during Battle of France in Word War II. Dunkirk is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of the movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, The Prestige, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Interstellar previously. It was filmed on location on the actual beaches where the evacuation took place in Dunkirk, France. Warner Bros originally released Dunkirk in theaters on July 21st this summer. It's now available in 4K from iTunes or on Blu-ray.