Watch: Fan-Made Jedi Short Film 'Star Wars: The Force And The Fury'

by
April 27, 2017
Star Wars: The Force And The Fury

"How does it feel to be alone? I've taken everyone you love. This time you won't forget me." Meet another Jedi in this new fan-made short film set within the Star Wars universe. Star Wars: The Force And The Fury is a short by Jason Satterlund telling the story of a Jedi who crash lands on a mysterious planet. There he encounters a Sith who seems to know him. I won't spoil the rest, but it's refreshing to see such impressive storytelling in a Star Wars fan film. Two other things I love about this: 1) that we finally see a female Sith going bad, and 2) the blue lightsaber has a hilt like an actual samurai sword, nice little nod to actual sabers.

Thanks to Live for Films for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "A Jedi crash lands on a barren planet and is pursued by a mysterious Sith who seems to know him." Star Wars: The Force And The Fury is a fan film directed by Jason Satterlund. Featuring cinematography by Federico Verardi; produced by Alyssa Roehrenbeck & Deborah Smith. Starring Aris Juson and Deborah Smith. For more info on the film and the team who made it, visit the official website. If you want to watch behind-the-scenes videos and read a production blog, visit Jason's Facebook page. For more shorts, click here. What did you think of this?

  • I know it's hard to make movies. I understand this is a fan made short, but why on earth all star wars fan made shorts play out in the forest, and focus on lighsaber battles? it's something that takes me out, no matter how good the special effects are. Also, never pull out any sharp object stuck in your body. Very bad idea. you will likely die within 10 mn.
    • I've seen Caddyshack enough times to know that's not true.
  • The Freeman
    That was pretty good for what it was. Yeah I do agree with @tarektoverso:disqus that going to film in the woods is kinda easy to do but than again, where would you go to film a Star Wars film without the budget to build a full-on Star Wars set? I also think the cinematography and acting was pretty good for a fan-film. I would also like to see something other than a lightsaber battle in the woods. Maybe a blaster fight or a shipment exchange between baddies in the sewers would be interesting. Glad we have passionate people who know how to handle a camera well and have people that will go outta their way to bring something creative with what they got.
  • DAVIDPD
    Damn. There is a real art in acting scared. This was a great fan film, but when the actor was trying to act scared looking the saber they broke the barrier.
  • Pretty decent for a fan film. My only criticism was the music, but hey, kinda hard to live up to John Williams standard in a fan film. Interesting story though. Disney should take notes from this as I think fans would love to see some offshoot movies focusing on lesser known Jedi stories, after Order 66 etc etc.
    • The story is what bothers me, or the lack thereof. A Jedi fighting another Jedi turning to evil. Nothing original. We've seen that dozens times. I wish someone will have more imagination and write something more original and compelling. Star wars is not about lighsabers. It's about chivalry, adventures, mysticism and...imagination. Lot of imagination..
      • I get what you're saying, however, c'mon Tarek, it's a FAN FILM. Who knows how much their budget was and what they had to work with. Compared to a lot of Star Wars fan films, this was definitely better as far as composition and effects. Yeah, it's no magnum opus, and it's pretty straight forward story wise, but it is only 7 minutes long, and at least they put it out there to be seen. I respect them in that regard. I appreciated the hints at the characters backstory too. What were they running from? Who shot him down? Was it Akila? When she said he took everything, what does that mean exactly? Did he have some influence in her family's death? She blamed the Jedi Order for something. I found it to be interesting and would like to know more. For 7 minutes, you could do a lot worse than this short.

