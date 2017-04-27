Watch: Fan-Made Jedi Short Film 'Star Wars: The Force And The Fury'

"How does it feel to be alone? I've taken everyone you love. This time you won't forget me." Meet another Jedi in this new fan-made short film set within the Star Wars universe. Star Wars: The Force And The Fury is a short by Jason Satterlund telling the story of a Jedi who crash lands on a mysterious planet. There he encounters a Sith who seems to know him. I won't spoil the rest, but it's refreshing to see such impressive storytelling in a Star Wars fan film. Two other things I love about this: 1) that we finally see a female Sith going bad, and 2) the blue lightsaber has a hilt like an actual samurai sword, nice little nod to actual sabers.

Thanks to Live for Films for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "A Jedi crash lands on a barren planet and is pursued by a mysterious Sith who seems to know him." Star Wars: The Force And The Fury is a fan film directed by Jason Satterlund. Featuring cinematography by Federico Verardi; produced by Alyssa Roehrenbeck & Deborah Smith. Starring Aris Juson and Deborah Smith. For more info on the film and the team who made it, visit the official website. If you want to watch behind-the-scenes videos and read a production blog, visit Jason's Facebook page. For more shorts, click here. What did you think of this?