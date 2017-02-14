Watch: Fantastic 'Brix and the Bitch' Short Directed by Nico Raineau

"We can find a way out of this…" This is a badass short to watch whenever you get the chance. Brix and the Bitch is an action short film written and directed by Nico Raineau, a friend & fan of the site, and up-and-coming filmmaker. This short has been picking up tons of awards at festivals throughout 2016 and is now available online to watch. It's about a tough woman caught up in an illegal fight club who must fight the one person she refuses to harm in order to escape. Starring Dre Swain and Alex Marshall-Brown. It's best to take a moment and watch this without reading any more about it, you may dig it more than expected.

Synopsis from Vimeo: "Trapped in a seedy and illegal fight club, one woman's only chance for escape is to win a gruesome brawl against the one person she refuses to harm." Brix and the Bitch is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Nico Raineau (follow him on Twitter @NicoRaineau). Produced by Russell Hadaya, Kristen Murtha, and Nico Raineau. The short film stars Dre Swain and Alex Marshall-Brown. It has premiered at various film festivals including HollyShorts, Idyllwild, Action On Film, and the Catalina Film Festival. For more info, visit the film's Facebook page. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?