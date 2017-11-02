Watch: Fascinating Video Essay Explains How Eyes Process Film Cuts

"For millennia, we'd never seen anything like film cuts. How do we process them so easily?" When you watch a movie nowadays, unless you're trained in the art of editing or filmmaking, you probably don't even notice most of the cuts in the movie. If the editing is top notch, the cuts are designed to work in a way where you don't see them, so that you can still easily follow the action and dialogue in a scene. This video essay from Adam D'Arpino attempts to explain, scientifically, how our brains have adapted to film cuts so quickly. The full title of the video is - Strange Continuity: Why Our Brains Don't Explode at Film Cuts. It's a fascinating visual examination for movie nerds and science nerds alike, getting into the technical aspects of filmmaking that help our eyes, as well as the anthropological details that make it all work harmoniously.

Thanks to Slate for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "Before the emergence and rapid proliferation of film editing at the dawn of the 20th century, humans had never been exposed to anything quite like film cuts: quick flashes of images as people, objects and entire settings changed in an instant. But rather than reacting with confusion to edits, early filmgoers lined up in droves to spend their money at the cinema, turning film – and eventually its close cousin, television – into the century's defining media. It would seem that our evolutionary history did very little to prepare us for film cuts – so why don't our brains explode when we watch movies?" The video was edited and made by Adam D'Arpino. Adapted from an Aeon essay by the US psychologist & brain scientist Jeffrey M Zacks, for Aeon Video. So what do you think?