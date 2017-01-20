Watch: First Teaser Trailer for 'Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins'

"What do we do?" "We go in, and we kill everyone." Coatwolf Productions has unveiled a teaser trailer for their new film, titled Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins. This low-budget Mad Max-esque action thriller is inspired by side-scrolling video games and 1980's action. Coatwolf founder Evan Glodell plays Chuck Hank, who teams up with the San Diego Twins (Jonathan Keevil & Tyler Dawson) to stop The Syndicate, an evil gang bent on world domination that summons a secret weapon from the heavens. The cast includes David Arquette, Troian Bellisario, Michael Pare, Olivia Taylor Dudley, along with MMA fighters Don Frye and Josh Barnett. This looks stylish and crazy fun, it might actually be worth catching.

Here's the teaser trailer for Jonathan Keevil's Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins, from YouTube:

A turf war has been raging in Oldtown for generations. On one side, The Syndicate - an evil gang of crank-head misfits, who has been set on muscling the San Diego family out of the parcel of land they own in the center of town. On the other side, the San Diego family: Tony and Johnny - twin brothers, and their sister Salsa are the last of a bloodline that stretches back for generations. Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins is written and directed by filmmaker Jonathan Keevil, making his feature directorial debut after working as composer and editor on 2011's Bellflower. It was initially funded on Indiegogo. The film doesn't have a release date set yet, but it is expected to arrive in summer 2017 later this year. How does that look?