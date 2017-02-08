MOVIE TRAILERS

Watch: First Teaser Trailer for Sofia Coppola's New Film 'The Beguiled'

by
February 8, 2017
Source: YouTube

The Beguiled Trailer

"If you could have anything in the world, what would it be?" "To be taken far away from here…" Focus Features has unveiled the teaser trailer for Sofia Coppola's latest film, titled The Beguiled, adapted from Thomas Cullinan's Southern Gothic novel. Set during the Civil War, an injured Union soldier ends up being nursed back to life inside a girls' boarding school in the Confederate south. Colin Farrell plays the soldier, and the cast includes Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, and Oona Laurence. While at first this seems like a simple love story, the twist is that the girls eventually turn on him, and there's that crazy funny line that Farrell shouts at the end of this trailer that is already being turned into a meme online.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled, direct from Focus' YouTube:

The Beguiled Movie Teaser

While imprisoned in a Confederate girls' boarding school, an injured Union soldier cons his way into each of the lonely women's hearts, causing them to turn on each other, and eventually, on him. The Beguiled is both written and directed by American filmmaker Sofia Coppola, of the films The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, Somewhere, The Bling Ring, as well as Netflix's A Very Murray Christmas previously. Adapted from Thomas Cullinan's novel of the same name, first published in 1966. The film has yet to premiere at a major film festival. Focus Features will release Coppola's The Beguiled in select theaters starting June 23rd this summer, expanding the next week. Stay tuned for more updates. Who's interested?

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • cuckoozey
    No mention that it's a remake of the Clint Eastwood film?
    • Bo
      Yea, good observation. It won't help them in marketing the film, but why Alex didn't include that bit of info is interesting. I don't know about this one. It's got a great cast. It might be an interesting take on the story with a woman directing instead of the very macho Don Siegel. The Eastwood film was pretty good, but it was back in 1971...which is a long time ago and most audience members will have no clue of its existence. I'm sure I shall remain partial to the original. I'm not a big fan of Ms. Coppola's work and have a hard time watching Kidman now since she's had so much cosmetic surgery she looks like a porcelain doll. Pity because she was very interesting to watch in the past. Oh well, aging is horrifying I reckon...much more so for actresses probably. Naomi Watts hasn't done any of that and she remains interesting to watch as she ages and develops lines around her eyes, etc. She just looks more authentic than Kidman. Sorry for the rant...lol...I shall depart now and put my soap box back in the closet. Cheers!
    • I guess they're going the route of "it's another adaptation of the book, not a remake" like some other films recently. The novel is definitely credited/mentioned. Haven't seen the Eastwood film - any good?
  • DAVIDPD
    Rooster in the hen house.
  • III
    That's really intriguing. Got a solid cast.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS