Watch: First Trailer for Horror Anthology 'XX' Directed by Four Women

"Four deadly tales by four killer women." Magnolia Pictures has debuted an official trailer for the horror anthology titled XX, featuring four different horror segments directed by four badass women. The film is premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in just a few weeks in the Park City at Midnight category, and is one of our most anticipated films at the fest. The four segments are: The Birthday Party directed by Annie Clark; Her Only Living Son directed by Karyn Kusama; Don't Fall directed by Roxanne Benjamin; and The Box directed by Jovanka Vuckovic. The various casts include Melanie Lynskey, Sheila Vand, Mike Doyle, Natalie Brown, Angela Trimbur and Kyle Allen. This looks awesome! I'm most excited for The Box segment, but all of these look creepy and fun. Bring on the creative horror. Enjoy!

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for all-female horror anthology XX, from Magnolia's YouTube:

XX is a new all-female helmed horror anthology featuring four dark tales written and directed by fiercely talented women: Annie Clark (St. Vincent) rocks her directorial debut with THE BIRTHDAY PARTY; Karyn Kusama (The Invitation, Girlfight) exorcises HER ONLY LIVING SON; Roxanne Benjamin (Southbound) screams DON'T FALL; and Jovanka Vuckovic (The Captured Bird) dares to open THE BOX. Award-winning animator Sofia Carrillo (La Casa Triste) wraps together four suspenseful stories of terror featuring a cast including Natalie Brown, Melanie Lynskey, Breeda Wool and Christina Kirk. XX features four different horror segments written and directed by filmmakers Annie Clark, Karyn Kusama, Roxanne Benjamin, and Jovanka Vuckovic. The film is premiering at Midnight at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival this month. Magnolia will then open XX in select theaters + on VOD starting on February 17th this winter.