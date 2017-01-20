MOVIE TRAILERS

First Official Trailer for 'I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore'

by
January 20, 2017
I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore

"So furious!" Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for the feature directorial debut of actor Macon Blair (seen in Green Room and Blue Ruin) titled I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore. The film just premiered last night at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival to mostly rave reviews from many critics. It's a cathartic comedy-revenge-thriller about a woman played by Melanie Lynskey who goes after the people who broke into her house, but its gets extra violent and totally twisted at times. It's a fun film, with plenty of laughs, but it's not better than Blue Ruin even though it's quite similar. Also starring Elijah Wood, Jane Levy, Christine Woods, David Yow, Devon Graye, Robert Longstreet & Lee Eddy. Worth a watch.

Here's the trailer for Macon Blair's I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore, from YouTube:

This it the story of Ruth (Melanie Lynskey), a nursing assistant suffering through a crisis of existential despair. But when her house is burglarized, Ruth discovers a renewed sense of purpose in tracking down the thieves. Accompanied by her obnoxious martial-arts-enthusiast neighbor Tony (Elijah Wood), they soon find themselves dangerously out of their depth against a pack of degenerate criminals. I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore is both written and directed actor-turned-filmmaker Macon Blair, making his feature directorial debut. This premiering on opening night at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Netflix is releasing I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore starting February 24th this winter. Interested?

  • DAVIDPD
    Love the escalation.

FACEBOOK + LINKS