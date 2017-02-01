Watch: First Trailer for Odd Underwater Survival Thriller 'The Chamber'

"If you do this, we're dead. We're all dead!" The first official trailer has debuted for an indie survival thriller titled The Chamber, which first premiered at the Horror Channel FrightFest last year. The film is about a Special Ops team that takes a small submersible craft (read: submarine) beneath the Yellow Sea off the coast of North Korea. Some things go wrong, and they end up trapped underwater in a tiny "chamber" - hence the title. The cast includes Charlotte Salt, Johannes Kuhnke, Christian Hillborg and Elliot Levey. I'm not sure what to make of this. The footage is a bit confusing - I can't tell if it's some weird creature or alien under the water, or something the North Koreans put down there, or their own screw up that trapped them.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ben Parker's The Chamber, direct from YouTube:

A claustrophobic survival thriller set beneath the Yellow Sea off the coast of North Korea where the pilot of a small submersible craft and a three man Special Ops team on a secret recovery mission become trapped underwater in a fight for survival. The Chamber is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Ben Parker, making his feature directorial debut after a short film previously. This first premiered at the Horror Channel FrightFest in the UK late last year, and also played at Horrorthon Festival Dublin. No more release info is available for The Chamber yet, but we expect it to open sometime later in 2017. Interested?