Watch: First Full Trailer for Terrence Malick's Music Film 'Song to Song'

"We thought we could just roll and tumble, from song to song, kiss to kiss…" Broad Green Pictures has debuted the first official trailer and poster for Terrence Malick's latest feature film, titled Song to Song, set in and filmed around the Austin, Texas music scene. This was filmed a few years ago around the same time as Knight of Cups, but took Malick years to finish editing and finalizing it. The main cast includes Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, Rooney Mara, and Natalie Portman, as well as Haley Bennett and Cate Blanchett. Featuring Malick's iconic sweeping, swooping, dreamy cinematography (from Emmanuel Lubezki), the film definitely captures the vibe and emotions of the Austin music scene. This actually looks pretty damn good - but most of Malick's movies look great from the trailer. Still, you should check this out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Terrence Malick's Song to Song, direct from YouTube:

In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples — struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Ryan Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Michael Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares (Natalie Portman) — chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal. Song to Song, formerly known as Weightless when it was originally filmed, is both written and directed by prolific American filmmaker Terrence Malick, of the films Badlands, Days of Heaven, The Thin Red Line, The New World, The Tree of Life, To the Wonder, and Knight of Cups previously, as well as the documentary Voyage of Time. This was filmed back-to-back at the same time as his previous film Knight of Cups. The film will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas coming up soon. Broad Green Pictures will then release Song to Song in theaters starting March 17th this spring.