Watch: Frank Langella & Billy Crudup in Trailer for 'Youth in Oregon'

"This is so much more pleasant than traveling with a stranger…" Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for the film Youth in Oregon, an indie drama about a son-in-law who takes on the task of driving his nearly-80-year-old father-in-law across the country to Oregon to be euthanized at his request. Frank Langella stars as the old timer curmudgeon who just wants to wrap up his life, and Billy Crudup co-stars as his son-in-law who drives him across the country and attempts to change his mind. The full cast includes Christina Applegate, Josh Lucas, Mary Kay Place, Nicola Peltz & Rebecca Blumhagen. I'm always impressed by Frank Langella, he's an excellent actor, and it's nice to see him in interesting roles like this. If fellow critic David Ehrlich says it's a highlight of Langella's career, maybe this is worth seeing.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joel David Moore's Youth in Oregon, direct from YouTube:

When 79-year-old curmudgeon Raymond (Frank Langella) makes arrangements to be euthanized in Oregon, his family refuses to accept his decision. But when another family emergency arises, Raymond's daughter Kate (Christina Applegate) turns to her husband Brian (Billy Crudup) for a little help. So Brian reluctantly volunteers to drive the cantankerous Raymond and his wine-loving wife Estelle 3000 miles to Oregon. Determined to change the old man's mind before they reach the Beaver State, it becomes quickly apparent to Brian that convincing your father-in-law to keep living when he's ready to check out is no simple task. Youth in Oregon is directed by actor-filmmaker Joel David Moore, of the film Spiral and a few shorts previously. The screenplay is by Andrew Eisen. First premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Samuel Goldwyn Films will open Youth in Oregon in select theaters starting February 3rd. Anyone?