Watch: French Sci-Fi Short 'The Edge' From Director Simon Saulnier

A forest, a symbol, a dream of humanity. Fire up this fantastic French sci-fi short film titled The Edge, from director Simon Saulnier. After playing at film festivals throughout 2015 and 2016, the short has finally arrived online. The Edge is a contained sci-fi story following the journey of a young girl tracking down the thieves who stole from her something she cares about. It runs about 13 minutes, but is worth watching for the impressive attention to detail and the compelling, mysterious story of a renegade woman. The score by Alex Cortès (Eden Log, Martyrs, Arès) is also stellar. This might be one of the best shorts we'll see this year.

Short description for The Edge from Vimeo: "In a close future, in a forest where reigns anarchy, a young girl launches a journey to track down the thieves who took her what she care the most." The Edge is directed by French filmmaker Simon Saulnier, a promising young director born in Paris. His first short was Babylone in 2008, and this is his latest. The Edge stars Ouidad Elma and Saïd Amadis; featuring cinematography by Thierry Pouget and a score by Alex Cortès. It premiered in 2015 at the HollyShorts festival, and has played at many other fests all over the world. For more info, visit Facebook. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?