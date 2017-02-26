Watch: Full Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Survival Thriller 'Here Alone'

"Thank you for what you did. Not a lot of people would do that nowadays…" Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for a post-apocalyptic survival thriller titled Here Alone, which is pretty much just another zombie horror survival movie continuing the zombie trend. This one stars Lucy Walters as a woman surviving on her own, who encounters two other survivors that mess things up. Yes, this sounds way too similar to Z for Zachariah, which is probably why this hasn't picked up any extra buzz over the last year. The full cast includes Gina Piersanti, Adam David Thompson and Shane West. We initially posted a teaser trailer for this film last year, but then we forgot all about it until now. Still only looks okay. Fire it up.

Here's the newest official trailer (+ poster) for Rod Blackhurst's Here Alone, direct from YouTube:

After a terrible virus ravages human civilization, Ann finds herself living alone in a forest, foraging for supplies, and accompanied only by a radio that broadcasts a single transmission in French. Few animals even remain; the only survivors seem to be the roving hordes of infected creatures with a taste for human flesh. One fateful day, Ann crosses paths with two more survivors, Chris and Olivia. But after surviving on her own for so long, she struggles to relate to them and and their desire to settle down and start a new community. "Those who stay, die." Here Alone is directed by Rod Blackhurst, a former ski racer turned filmmaker. The screenplay is by David Ebeltoft. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. For info, visit their official site or Facebook. Vertical will open Here Alone in select theaters on March 31st.