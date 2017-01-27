Watch: Fun 'Behind the Bricks' Featurette for 'The Lego Batman Movie'

"It seemed clear to everyone that the world needed more of me." Warner Bros has debuted a fun making of featurette for The Lego Batman Movie, taking a look "behind the bricks" at the behind-the-scenes of this animated adventure. The movie hits theaters in just a few weeks, so this is one final reminder that it looks hilarious. The featurette is 4 minutes and goes "behind-the-scenes" with the characters, mocking the typical featurette including interviews with the cast and crew. The cast includes Will Arnett back as Batman, with Ralph Fiennes as Alfred, Mariah Carey, Rosario Dawson as Batgirl, Michael Cera as Robin, Zach Galifianakis as The Joker. I'm really excited for this, it looks like the perfect fun to escape with this winter.

Here's the new "Behind the Bricks" featurette for Chris McKay's The LEGO Batman Movie, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for The LEGO Batman Movie here, and the Comic-Con trailer here.

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made The LEGO Movie a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure: The LEGO Batman Movie. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. Will Arnett is back as LEGO Batman from the previous The LEGO Movie. This one is directed by Chris McKay (of "Robot Chicken", "Moral Orel") from a script by Seth Grahame-Smith and Chris McKay & Erik Sommers. WB opens The LEGO Batman Movie in theaters February 10th, 2017.