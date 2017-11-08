WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Gabriel Kalim Mucci's Excellent Sci-Fi Short 'Lunatique' in Full

by
November 8, 2017
Source: Vimeo

Lunatique Short Film

Are you ready for more exciting post-apocalyptic sci-fi? An excellent Brazilian short film titled Lunatique has arrived online in full after playing at numerous film festivals, including the Sitges Film Festival most recently. The short is directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Gabriel Kalim Mucci, and it's set in a gritty, desolate, ash-covered world. The story is about one lonely woman (Lila Guimaraes) struggling to survive in this world, but she looks quite badass, kind of a bit like Ripley from Aliens. This short has some excellent production design and solid VFX work, which makes it even more thrilling to see. Worth a watch.

Lunatique Poster

Original synopsis on Vimeo: "Lunatique is a short science fiction film about a lonely woman who struggles daily for survival in a post apocalyptic world." Lunatique is written & directed by up-and-coming Brazilian filmmaker Gabriel Kalim Mucci, who previously worked as a cinematographer on the other short film Akai previously. The film was produced by Timore AV / Zeppelin Filmes from São Paulo, Brazil. The short film played at numerous film festivals this year and last year, including Sitges, Screamfest, Telluride Horror Show, Fantaspoa & many others. Congrats to Mucci on the acclaim. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

Find more posts in Sci-Fi, Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

Loading...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK