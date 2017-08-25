Watch: Heist Movie Meta-Spoof Short 'The Heist' Will Make You Laugh

"You're gonna need guys as crazy as you are." Time for a fun short to wrap up the week. The Heist is a meta-spoof comedy short mocking the heist movie trope of "assembling the team". Made by filmmaker Luke Harris, they wanted to poke fun at this trope and other cliches from Hollywood, so they whipped up this short. It's a direct reference to the scene in Steven Soderbergh's Oceans 11 (one of my favorite heist movies) where they first meet up with Reuben and tell him about their plan. It's short (only 4 minutes) and lives up to the promise of delivering some top notch spoofery. Of course, it's also perfectly timed as Soderbergh has yet another heist movie currently in theaters - Logan Lucky (which I highly recommend seeing). Have fun.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "Two handsome master criminals are trying to pull off a big heist so they're putting together the most incredible heist team that has ever heist teamed before." The Heist is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Luke Harris (see more of his work here), written by Kevin Tenglin & Dafna Garber. Starring Shawn Parsons as Pete, Shaw Jones as Leo, and Steven Wishnoff as Pauly. Luke explains to SOTW his inspiration for making this: "I love heist movies. The ridiculous plots. The villains. The action. But my favorite trope is the 'assembling of the team.' It’s usually a montage of stereotypes and clichés." Nice work from all. For more shorts click here. You dig?