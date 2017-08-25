WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Heist Movie Meta-Spoof Short 'The Heist' Will Make You Laugh

by
August 25, 2017
Source: Vimeo

The Heist Short Film

"You're gonna need guys as crazy as you are." Time for a fun short to wrap up the week. The Heist is a meta-spoof comedy short mocking the heist movie trope of "assembling the team". Made by filmmaker Luke Harris, they wanted to poke fun at this trope and other cliches from Hollywood, so they whipped up this short. It's a direct reference to the scene in Steven Soderbergh's Oceans 11 (one of my favorite heist movies) where they first meet up with Reuben and tell him about their plan. It's short (only 4 minutes) and lives up to the promise of delivering some top notch spoofery. Of course, it's also perfectly timed as Soderbergh has yet another heist movie currently in theaters - Logan Lucky (which I highly recommend seeing). Have fun.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "Two handsome master criminals are trying to pull off a big heist so they're putting together the most incredible heist team that has ever heist teamed before." The Heist is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Luke Harris (see more of his work here), written by Kevin Tenglin & Dafna Garber. Starring Shawn Parsons as Pete, Shaw Jones as Leo, and Steven Wishnoff as Pauly. Luke explains to SOTW his inspiration for making this: "I love heist movies. The ridiculous plots. The villains. The action. But my favorite trope is the 'assembling of the team.' It’s usually a montage of stereotypes and clichés." Nice work from all. For more shorts click here. You dig?

Find more posts in Comedy, Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

Loading...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK