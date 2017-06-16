Watch: Intriguing Sci-Fi Short 'Nano' Shows a Nanotechnology Future

Is this the future we might live in if nanotechnology continues to develop? Check out this intriguing sci-fi short film titled Nano, from filmmaker Mike Manning, presenting a futuristic world where nanotechnology inside our bodies syncs with apps in order to change our experiences as human beings. It's a cool concept, and we probably will see something like this sometime in the future. However, I'm not a big fan of the film itself. It seems way too obsessed with sex and vanity than the technology, and the performances aren't that good either. I really wish this was better than it is, because I would be much more excited about it. That said, I'm featuring this anyway as a cool proof-of-concept short for those who still want to watch. Have fun.

Description from Vimeo: "In the near future, nanotechnology administered into the bloodstream can sync with computer apps to augment the human genome. A new law mandating and regulating this once elective procedure meets resistance from hacktivists who are conspiring to thwart the impending roll-out of 'Nano version 2.0.'" Nano is directed by filmmaker Mike Manning, of the upstart production company BME Films. The script is written by Mike Manning & Tom Anderson. Featuring cinematography by Kevin Zanit, and music by Daniel Walter. Starring Brooke Butler, Sebastian Valentin, Laura James, Bayardo De Murguia, Lindsey Ginter. For more info, visit the film's official website. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?