Watch: Jacob Tremblay Has a Unique Face in First Trailer for 'Wonder'

"You're the toughest kid in that school - show them!" Lionsgate has revealed the first official trailer for an upcoming film titled Wonder, adapted from R.J. Palacio's book of the same name. Wonder stars acclaimed young actor Jacob Tremblay (seen in Room, Before I Wake, The Book of Henry), who plays Auggie, a kid with an awkward facial deformity who decides to go to public school despite being made fun of by all the other students. He makes a few new friends who help him learn to be himself. The full cast includes Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as Auggie's parents, also featuring Daveed Diggs, Mandy Patinkin, Sonia Braga, Izabela Vidovic, Ali Liebert, and Bryce Gheisar. This looks incredibly charming and, I don't mean to be so cheesy, but "wonder"ful. It's set for release in the fall right in the middle of the awards season.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Chbosky's Wonder, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Wonder tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie's extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can't blend in when you were born to stand out. Wonder is directed by American filmmaker & screenwriter Stephen Chbosky, of The Perks of Being a Wallflower and The Four Corners of Nowhere previously, and creator of "Jericho". The screenplay is by Steve Conrad and Jack Thorne; adapted from R.J. Palacio's book. Lionsgate will release Wonder in theaters starting November 17th later this fall. Thoughts?