Watch: Jordan Vogt-Roberts' Live-Action Trailer for 'Destiny 2' Game

"It's time to bring out the big guns." Time for something a bit different than the movie trailers we normally see, but still totally fun. Filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts (director of Kong: Skull Island and The Kings of Summer) has made a live-action trailer for the new video game Destiny 2 from Bungie. Sometimes we'll post one of these game trailers because it's live-action and because it's directed by a talented filmmaker who usually makes movies. That's certainly the case with this, and it's a very amusing trailer set to Beastie Boys "Sabotage". Vogt-Roberts has also been posting some behind-the-scenes footage and photos on his Twitter recently, to give us an inside look at the process of making this trailer. If you want to pick up a copy of the video game, it's already available now. Fire it up. And then back to our regularly scheduled movie coverage.

Check out Jordan Vogt-Roberts' official live-action trailer for Destiny 2, direct from YouTube:

Original description: "Everything you love about Earth is gone. Except for the Last City. And now a psycho rhino named Ghaul is coming to take that away too. On September 6, it’s time to grab some big guns, unite our scattered heroes, and take back our home." This live-action trailer for Bungie's Destiny 2 is directed by filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts (follow him on Twitter @VogtRoberts), of the films The Kings of Summer, Nick Offerman: American Ham, and Kong: Skull Island previously. "Humanity’s last safe city has fallen to an overwhelming invasion force, led by Ghaul, the imposing commander of the brutal Red Legion. He has stripped the city’s Guardians of their power, and forced the survivors to flee… To defeat the Red Legion and confront Ghaul, you must reunite humanity’s scattered heroes, stand together, and fight back to reclaim our home." The video game is on shelves now for Playstation 4. Thoughts on the live-action trailer?