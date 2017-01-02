WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Justin Lin's Live-Action 'The Jetsons' Commercial for Arconic

by
January 2, 2017
Source: YouTube

The Jetsons Commercial

"Meet George Jetson!" For years and years, we've been writing about the hope/possibility of one day seeing a live-action Jetsons movies. At one point, Robert Rodriguez was attached to a version in development at Warner Bros, but it never came together. Now we can get a different glimpse at what a movie might be like. Engineering firm Arconic hired filmmaker Justin Lin (Annapolis, Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious 4-6, Star Trek Beyond) to make a 60-second commercial for them reimagining The Jetsons set in the year 2062. It's actually pretty cool to see, but it's clearly just an advertisement (showing off lots of engineering innovation) and they also clearly only have the rights to The Jetsons song, so it's all just for fun. Still worth a quick look.

Found on YouTube (via SlashFilm). Description from the Arconic website: "Arconic has reimagined the year 2062 through the eyes of leading futurists, our engineers and filmmaker Justin Lin." You can see more about the making of the commercial, including the "Brain Trust" team they hired to dream up this future, and some of their ideas on their website. "The Jetsons sci-fi cartoon series launched in 1962 and was set 100 years in the future. An instant hit, it presented an entertaining yet surprisingly forward-thinking vision of 2062. It’s amazing to see how much The Jetsons got right, predicting things like smartwatches, tablets and 3D printing; and that made us wonder what else might still be in store." Nice work. So what do you think?

  • Charles Knowlton
    "For years and years, we've been writing about the hope/possibility of one day seeing a live-action Jetsons movies." Words I thought I'd never, EVER see in print. Why on earth would anyone wish for something like that?

