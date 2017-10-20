Watch: 'Kinderfänger' - Genuinely Scary Pied Piper Horror Short Film

"Following the music leads to death…" Whoa! Looking for something to really, truly scare you? Watch this. Kinderfänger is a horror short film from director Christopher Alender, that premiered on Crypt TV's YouTube series of horror shorts this month. The title Kinderfänger roughly translates to "child snatcher", which makes this all the more scary when you see what happens in it. There are a few big twists, and some crazy horrific moments that you won't see coming. But damn this is some slick, minimal filmmaking. The Kinderfänger villain is freaky as hell, one of the scariest horror creatures I've seen in a while. So, watch out.

Thanks to io9 for the tip on this. The only description from Crypt TV's YouTube says simply "following the music leads to death." Kinderfänger is directed by Christopher Alender (visit his official website), who is currently attached to a secret Bad Robot sci-fi project and has made many other shorts besides this one. The screenplay is written by Adam Fidler, with cinematography by Paul Marschall. The cast includes Winter Obidos, Mary Newsome, Jake Getman, and Luke Persiani as the Kinderfänger. This film is part of Crypt TV's horror short series, linked with hashtag #MonsterWithin. To watch even more shorts, click here. Thoughts?