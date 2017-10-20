WORTH WATCHING

Watch: 'Kinderfänger' - Genuinely Scary Pied Piper Horror Short Film

by
October 20, 2017
Source: YouTube

Kinderfänger Short Film

"Following the music leads to death…" Whoa! Looking for something to really, truly scare you? Watch this. Kinderfänger is a horror short film from director Christopher Alender, that premiered on Crypt TV's YouTube series of horror shorts this month. The title Kinderfänger roughly translates to "child snatcher", which makes this all the more scary when you see what happens in it. There are a few big twists, and some crazy horrific moments that you won't see coming. But damn this is some slick, minimal filmmaking. The Kinderfänger villain is freaky as hell, one of the scariest horror creatures I've seen in a while. So, watch out.

Thanks to io9 for the tip on this. The only description from Crypt TV's YouTube says simply "following the music leads to death." Kinderfänger is directed by Christopher Alender (visit his official website), who is currently attached to a secret Bad Robot sci-fi project and has made many other shorts besides this one. The screenplay is written by Adam Fidler, with cinematography by Paul Marschall. The cast includes Winter Obidos, Mary Newsome, Jake Getman, and Luke Persiani as the Kinderfänger. This film is part of Crypt TV's horror short series, linked with hashtag #MonsterWithin. To watch even more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

Find more posts in Horror, Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

Loading...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK