Watch: Learn How Pixar Makes Animated Movies with Khan Academy

"You'll meet artists, scientists, animators, coders, sculptors, all kinds of different people." This is totally wonderful. Khan Academy has partnered with Pixar to launch a new instructional series titled "Pixar in a Box". The idea is to launch an intensive course to teach people how to make computer animated movies like Pixar, teaching the entire process. To announce the series, Pixar made a video that explains step-by-step how they make a movie. It's one of the most exciting and impressive inside looks at the studio that I've ever seen, breaking down every last part of the process. This seriously makes me wish I worked for Pixar, what a dream. But that's the point! They want you to realize that dream can come true, you need to start learning. For now, watch this and discover what it takes to create a feature animated film. There's so much involved.

Here's the introduction to Khan Academy's new course - Pixar in a Box - showing how they make movies:

And here's the one of the first lessons on The Art of Storytelling, featuring Pete Docter discussing stories:

You can already find more videos and start learning more about how to make animated movies right here.

A big thank you to Kottke.org for the tip on these two videos. For more information on the Khan Academy course on computer animation, visit the Pixar in a Box page here. This is such a wonderful idea, and I hope it changes the lives of some young artists/animators. This storytelling video also reminds me of the fantastic TED Talk by Andrew Stanton about "The clues to a great story", or Pixar Director of Photography Danielle Feinberg's TED Talk about "The magic ingredient that brings Pixar movies to life". There's so much to learn from the talented people at Pixar, and I'm so glad they're sharing these secrets with everyone - so that we can all learn how to tell unforgettable stories in remarkable ways. If any of these videos interest you at all, then I think you should spend more time watching them right away. Don't hesitate, just start learning now.