Watch: Looper's Preview of the Exciting Sci-Fi Movies Coming in 2018

Looking ahead at 2018, it's going to be another exciting, spectacular year for the science fiction genre. With a few weeks to go until the New Year, Looper put out a video previewing some of the most anticipated sci-fi movies opening in 2018. They call the video "Sci Fi Movies That Will Completely Blow You Away In 2018," though that's some epic hype. I'm just happy to see this much sci-fi, it means the genre is truly in a new era of brilliance with so many boundary-pushing films on the horizon. The video profiles most of the major sci-fi movies coming out in 2018, like The Predator, Ready Player One, Annihilation, and A Wrinkle in Time, but misses one big one - the Cloverfield movie, currently set for February 2nd though that might change. This is a good video to watch to get you in the mood for some awesome movies to anticipate in 2018.

Thanks to Haz for the tip on this (and congrats on the mention from The Beyond). Description on YouTube: "2018 is shaping up to be a banner year for sci-fi enthusiasts. From a new entry to the Star Wars franchise to big-budget book-to-screen adaptations to some very novel property ideas, here's a look at what the next year holds in store for the cinematic genre…" This video was made by/for Looper. There are new trailers to watch for Ready Player One and Alita: Battle Angel, that have much more footage than shown in this video. The other big sci-fi movies they didn't include are: the new Cloverfield movie, Keanu Reeves' Replicas (watch the trailer), and of course Duncan Jones' Mute, though I should also throw in the bonus of World of Tomorrow: Episode Two. You can view the full 2018 Schedule here. Which ones are you most excited for?