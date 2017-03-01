Watch: Lovely Animated Short 'Precipicio' Examines Our Daily Routine

"In each one of their faces, I see fear." Sometimes brevity is better. This new short film is only two minutes long, but there's so much to it that will take you more than two minutes to think about. Precipicio is made by filmmaker/animator Wendy Eduarte, written by (and featuring the voice of) William Eduarte. The title Precipicio translates simply to "Precipice", which will make more sense once you watch this. The short examines the daily routine of one sick man, at the end of his life. It's a poignant reminder about how short life is, and how we take so much for granted. The animation is lovely, I want to watch more stories like this.

Thanks to io9 for the tip on this short. Original description from Vimeo: "Life is short and ephemeral, and when least expected things come to an end. This short animation touches on somebody going through their daily routine, while realizing they are going to die at the end of this day." Precipicio is directed, designed, animated and created by Wendy Eduarte (her website). The screenplay was written by William Eduarte. Featuring the song "All Will See" by Hyson, along with the voice of William Eduarte. For more info on the filmmaking process behind Precipicio, visit their official website. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?