Watch: Lovely Hand-Painted Short 'The Ballad of Holland Island House'

"Lost house. Lost home. Lost island. Disappearing on the horizon." Another unique animated short film to feature this week. The Ballad of Holland Island House is a short film told from the perspective a home in the Chesapeake Bay, telling the true story of the last house on a sinking island. The animation technique is an innovative mix of claymation and traditional cel animation, utilizing a thin layer of oil-based clay that is painted/altered by hand to create the illusion of movement. It's beautiful to watch, and the story of the house being sung as a ballad makes this feel even more enchanting. This reminds me of the hand-painted film Loving Vincent, which is still due sometime this year. Very nice work from filmmaker Lynn Tomlinson.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this short. Original description from Vimeo: "Animator Lynn Tomlinson tells the true story of the last house on a sinking island in the Chesapeake Bay. Told from the house's point of view, this film is a soulful and haunting view of the impact of sea-level rise." The Ballad of Holland Island House is directed by animator/storyteller Lynn Tomlinson based in Baltimore, MD - view her Vimeo page for more. This short is made with an innovative clay-painting technique in which a thin layer of oil-based clay comes to vibrant life frame by frame. Featuring music by Anna Roberts-Gevalt and Elizabeth LaPrelle. It is screening in theaters as part of the Animation Shows of Shows. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?