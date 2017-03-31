Watch: Meet a Cute Cardboard Monster in 'Frolic & Mae' Short Film

Meet Frolic. Yet another one-of-a-kind short film to feature and it's worth your time to watch. Frolic & Mae is the latest short from director Danny Madden, founder of the filmmaking collective Ornana. You may recognize his name as he made the fantastic hand-drawn short Confusion Through Sand previously. Frolic & Mae is a much more ambitious short, inspired by films like Gremlins and Lilo & Stitch, about a young girl who decides to create a cardboard monster in opposition to her cousin's friends only wanting to play with their phones. It gets lose, and turns out to be more than she can handle. Although this just premiered at the Atlanta Film Festival, they couldn't wait to release it online for everyone to watch - here it is. Catch it below.

Thanks to ScreenAnarchy for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "Mae turns some cardboard into a little monster — Frolic — and Frolic turns everything into mayhem. Mae is outcast at her cousin’s birthday party. She reacts by creating Frolic, who ends up being far too much for her to handle. So she has to reel him in and together they get a foothold in the battle against boringness." Frolic & Mae is directed by filmmaker Danny Madden. It was produced and created by Madden's filmmaking collective Ornana, based out of Los Angeles, CA. This was originally funded on Kickstarter, along with extra funding from Screencraft and Bondit. See a behind-the-scenes video here. To watch more shorts, click here. So what did you think of this?