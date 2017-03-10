Watch: 'Meet Walter' Video Introducing New 'Alien: Covenant' Android

"The all-new Walter. Created to serve." 20th Century Fox has revealed a brand new promo video for Alien: Covenant, introducing the newest version of the android made by Weyland-Yutani. The term used by the company is "synthetic", and the character is again played by Michael Fassbender. In Prometheus, he was called David, but in this movie he's known as Walter - so this video is all about meeting Walter. "Walter is the world's most advanced synthetic companion, designed to help you achieve a better human experience. Each model is individually calibrated to serve its owner's unique set of needs and preferences." There's a new website as well to custom build your own Walter. I like this marketing - it connects back to Prometheus and the marketing for David (and the TED Talk) and it's a a very clever world-building concept. See below.

Here's the new "Meet Walter" promo video from Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, found on Fox's YouTube:

You can still watch the first red band trailer for Alien: Covenant here, as well as second official trailer here.

The crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but it is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. Alien: Covenant is once again directed by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott, of the original Alien from 1979 and Prometheus from 2012, as well as the films The Martian, Gladiator, Robin Hood, American Gangster, The Counselor, Matchstick Men, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven and Legend previously. The screenplay is by Michael Green and Jack Paglen, with a rewrite by John Logan. Fox will release Alien: Covenant in 3D in theaters starting May 19th, 2017 this summer. Who's ready for this?