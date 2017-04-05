WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Michael Bay Discusses Making 'Transformers: The Last Knight'

by
April 5, 2017
"I'm here to keep 3D alive, and the only way to make it the best experience for you, is to shoot it natively." Paramount has released a new making of featurette for Transformers: The Last Knight, and it's pretty much nothing but Michael Bay talking about filming this new sequel. As much as I know that most of us are not that excited for this movie, this is one of the best featurettes I've ever seen. There's tons of cool behind-the-scenes footage, it's almost all Bay showing us a look at his workplace(s), and it's not made up of existing footage that we've already seen in other trailers. This stars Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, John Goodman, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Santiago Cabrera, and Liam Garrigan. Maybe this will change your mind about this movie? Have fun.

Here's the new making of featurette for Michael Bay's Transformers: The Last Knight, from YouTube:

Transformers: The Last Knight Featurette

You can also still watch the teaser trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight here, or the second trailer here.

Optimus Prime finding his home planet, Cybertron, now a dead planet, which he comes to find he was responsible for killing. He finds a way to bring the planet back to life, but in order to do so he needs to find an artifact, and that artifact is on Earth. Transformers: The Last Knight is once again directed by iconic American filmmaker Michael Bay, of all four of the previous Transformers movies, as well as 13 Hours, Pain & Gain, The Island, Pearl Harbor, Armageddon, The Rock, plus Bad Boys I & II previously. The screenplay is credited to Matt Holloway, Art Marcum and Ken Nolan. Paramount will release Transformers: The Last Knight in theaters everywhere starting June 23rd this summer. Anyone still excited to see this?

  • Jon Odishaw
    I remember a similar feature for the last film. And while that movie was a steaming pile I think there is something to be said for Mr Bays commitment to making movies his way.
    • Well said Jon....
    • Yep. He is committed in destroying brains. ;D Michael Bay's movies are like techno music: Lot of noise. Sorry Transformers fans.
      • Bo
        Oh, oh...I see none of the above have taken you to task for this bashing of Bay movies...lol...my aren't you the brave one here, tarek. Oh, by the way...youtube Kingdom of Heaven making of and watched it...thanks for the direction...also watched quite a few of the deleted scenes of Scott's cut. I still liked the film and would like the opportunity of seeing his original 3 some hr. cut. We'll see. Thanks again for the youtube heads up. Cheers.
        • My pleasure Bo. Oh people here are smart and mature enough to take it when people bash one of their guilty pleasures. ;D I have a thick skin anyway. I can take 10 Bobs in a row when it comes to express my opinion. ;D
          • Bo
            Well, I don't know about that assessment, although I think things have gotten much better on this site in that regard...although I have to put on my armor and tread lightly when I get on my Tom Cruise soap box...lol...
    • Steven Lewis
      Totally - he's put out enjoyable Saturday night films that are to entertain. The last one totally went south in the last act, so glad he might give us another fun movie.
      • What follows is a serious question Steven. I saw in age of extinction trailer some robot with something looking like a cigar in his robotic mouth. Was it a robotic cigar?
        • Steven Lewis
          To be honest I don't recall. His stuff is what I class popcorn films, light in story and heavy in action, perfect for after a long day at work. I confess I fell asleep watching the last one. Action overdone is no flair is boring. If it wasn't for having to work 5 in 6 Saturdays I probably wouldn't bother with them.
        • Jon Odishaw
          It's an E-Cigar
          • ;D I give you 5 points for this.
      • Jon Odishaw
        Oh I totally agree. I'll be seeing this in theatres same as the last two.
  • Roc
    Love these featurettes. The process of putting it on the big screen is my favorite part. I like how he pushes the 3D tech and Nolan pushes IMAX film. Can't wait for this to release so they can get moving on Bad Boys 3.
    • Bay is a 3D consumer. The dude who's pushing forward the 3D technology is Jim Cameron.
      • Roc
        Totally agree. I was going to mention that, because simply put, when the next avatar is released it will have groundbreaking technology (even if the movies fail plot-wise). Bay is at least currently pushing out films (doesn't mean they're good), that help the IMAX 3D industry by creating awareness for it.

