Watch: Michael Bay Discusses Making 'Transformers: The Last Knight'

"I'm here to keep 3D alive, and the only way to make it the best experience for you, is to shoot it natively." Paramount has released a new making of featurette for Transformers: The Last Knight, and it's pretty much nothing but Michael Bay talking about filming this new sequel. As much as I know that most of us are not that excited for this movie, this is one of the best featurettes I've ever seen. There's tons of cool behind-the-scenes footage, it's almost all Bay showing us a look at his workplace(s), and it's not made up of existing footage that we've already seen in other trailers. This stars Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, John Goodman, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Santiago Cabrera, and Liam Garrigan. Maybe this will change your mind about this movie? Have fun.

Here's the new making of featurette for Michael Bay's Transformers: The Last Knight, from YouTube:

You can also still watch the teaser trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight here, or the second trailer here.

For more updates on this series, follow @Transformers on Twitter or follow Michael Bay at @michaelbay.

Optimus Prime finding his home planet, Cybertron, now a dead planet, which he comes to find he was responsible for killing. He finds a way to bring the planet back to life, but in order to do so he needs to find an artifact, and that artifact is on Earth. Transformers: The Last Knight is once again directed by iconic American filmmaker Michael Bay, of all four of the previous Transformers movies, as well as 13 Hours, Pain & Gain, The Island, Pearl Harbor, Armageddon, The Rock, plus Bad Boys I & II previously. The screenplay is credited to Matt Holloway, Art Marcum and Ken Nolan. Paramount will release Transformers: The Last Knight in theaters everywhere starting June 23rd this summer. Anyone still excited to see this?