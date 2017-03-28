Watch: Mind-Boggling Animated Short Film 'Wednesday with Goddard'

"Hello. I'm looking for God. Is this where he lives?" This wonderfully whimsical animated short will most definitely boggle your mind, or at least make you question everything. Wednesday with Goddard is a short film made by Canadian artist/filmmaker Nicolas Ménard. It's hard to describe this film, because it's a very abstract and yet thoroughly entertaining little short featuring lovely pencil drawings and charming animation. But it's also best to just watch and try and make sense of it yourself. I'm also pretty sure the "Goddard" in the title is not a reference to filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard. Even if it is confusing, the moment I watched this I was in love with it and wanted to share it with everyone else, so dive right in. Enjoy this short.

Thanks to Vice's Creators for the tip on this short. Original description from Vimeo: "A personal quest for spiritual enlightenment leads to romance and despair." Wednesday with Goddard is written, designed & directed by Canadian graphic artist/animator/filmmaker Nicolas Ménard (visit his website). Featuring pencil drawings by Chinese artist Manshen Lo; with sound & music made by David Kamp. This short was commissioned by Channel 4's Random Acts, and part of the second anthology of Late Night Work Club, "Strangers". Vice reminds us in relation to this short: "knowledge comes with a price, and, be they in hearts or time-space, some cuts aren't meant to be healed." For more shorts, click here. What do you make of this?