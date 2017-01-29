WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Monkey Dreams of Space in 'Monkey Love Experiments' Short

January 29, 2017
Aw, what an adorable little monkey. This BAFTA nominated short film titled Monkey Love Experiments is worth a quick watch, telling the story of a tiny monkey named "Gandhi" who dreams of traveling into space. Made by Ainslie Henderson and Will Anderson, the short is inspired by actual experiments and space missions in the early 1960s. Gandhi is a stop-motion animated puppet but they bring him to life perfectly to tell this charming story (it's all in the eyes, right?). I appreciate the attention to detail and that they made this feel like it was filmed on 16mm in the 60s. Poor lil' guy just wants to go to space. Don't we all, monkey.

Thanks to io9 for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "Inspired by love, a misguided monkey believes he is destined for the moon." Monkey Love Experiments is an animated short film written and directed by Ainslie Henderson and Will Anderson. The film first premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival in 2014, and was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best British Short Animation in 2015. This short combines stop-motion, live-action and 3D animation, inspired by real NASA experiments. For an interview with the directors and more info on the making of the short film, click here. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

