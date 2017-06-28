Watch: Neill Blomkamp's Oats Studios Debuts Second Film 'Firebase'

Ready for more? Neill Blomkamp's experimental sci-fi filmmaking collective Oats Studios has premiered their second short film titled Firebase, set during the Vietnam War. This ultra violent action film is kind of a mix between Predator and Apocalypse Now, with some gnarly surprises in store for those brave enough to venture into the jungle. A few weeks ago, we featured the first film Rakka (about lizard-like aliens enslaving humanity). We also posted an extensive interview with Blomkamp discussing his ideas behind Oats Studios and what they're trying to pull off. So far these two shorts have been awesome, playing with crazy original ideas that no studio would probably greenlight. You can watch the entire film below - and damn is it wicked.

Available direct from YouTube or you can buy/download the full package of assets and files from the short film on Steam here. There's no official description for Firebase, but it's the latest film from Oats Studios, an experimental filmmaking studio based in Vancouver founded by Neill Blomkamp. Read our full interview with Blomkamp here to learn more about his intentions behind Oats Studios and what they're trying to achieve. You can watch the first feature, titled Rakka featuring Sigourney Weaver, here. For updates, follow Oats on Twitter @oatsstudios, or follow Blomkamp on Twitter @NeillBlomkamp. You can also visit the Oats website and buy the content on Steam to support them and keep the studio up and running. Your thoughts?