WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Neill Blomkamp's Oats Studios Debuts Second Film 'Firebase'

by
June 28, 2017
Source: YouTube

Firebase Film

Ready for more? Neill Blomkamp's experimental sci-fi filmmaking collective Oats Studios has premiered their second short film titled Firebase, set during the Vietnam War. This ultra violent action film is kind of a mix between Predator and Apocalypse Now, with some gnarly surprises in store for those brave enough to venture into the jungle. A few weeks ago, we featured the first film Rakka (about lizard-like aliens enslaving humanity). We also posted an extensive interview with Blomkamp discussing his ideas behind Oats Studios and what they're trying to pull off. So far these two shorts have been awesome, playing with crazy original ideas that no studio would probably greenlight. You can watch the entire film below - and damn is it wicked.

Available direct from YouTube or you can buy/download the full package of assets and files from the short film on Steam here. There's no official description for Firebase, but it's the latest film from Oats Studios, an experimental filmmaking studio based in Vancouver founded by Neill Blomkamp. Read our full interview with Blomkamp here to learn more about his intentions behind Oats Studios and what they're trying to achieve. You can watch the first feature, titled Rakka featuring Sigourney Weaver, here. For updates, follow Oats on Twitter @oatsstudios, or follow Blomkamp on Twitter @NeillBlomkamp. You can also visit the Oats website and buy the content on Steam to support them and keep the studio up and running. Your thoughts?

Find more posts in SciFi, Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

Loading...
  • oliveitor
    Very nicely done!!!
  • Really great to see this type of work being done... some loose bit here and there but the overall tone, subject matter and storyline is really compelling. After Covenant/Prometheus etc. it's refreshing and encouraging to see some gritty adult Sci-Fi again. Nice work Oats!

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS