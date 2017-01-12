Watch: New Red Band Trailer for Acclaimed Cannibal Indie Film 'Raw'

"A deliciously fevered stew of nightmare fuel." Focus World has debuted a juicy red band trailer for a highly acclaimed indie drama titled Raw, which played to rave reviews at the Toronto Film Festival and Fantastic Fest last fall. The film is about a young veterinarian student named Justine, played by Garance Marillier, who is a vegetarian. Everything changes when she's forced to eat raw meat as part of a hazing ritual at the vet school, and things get bloodier from there on out. The cast includes Ella Rumpf, Rabah Nait Oufella, Laurent Lucas, Joana Preiss, Bouli Lanners, Marion Vernoux. This acclaimed film is also playing at Sundance coming up this month. This looks disgusting, but the rave reviews have me interested anyway.

Here's the official red band trailer (+ poster) for Julia Ducournau's Raw, direct from YouTube:

Everyone in Justine’s family is a vet. And a vegetarian. At sixteen she’s a brilliant student starting out at veterinary school where she experiences a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world. Desperate to fit in, she strays from her family principles and eats raw meat for the first time. Justine will soon face the terrible and unexpected consequences as her true self begins to emerge. Raw is both written and directed by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, making her feature directorial debut after a TV film (Mange) previously. This premiered at the Cannes and Toronto Film Festivals last year. Focus World will release Ducournau's Raw in select US theaters starting March 10th this winter. Who's interested in this?