Watch: New Trailer for 4K Re-Release of Woody Allen's 'Manhattan'

"He adored New York City… He romanticized it all out of proportion." Park Circus and MGM have unveiled a brand new trailer for the 4K digital re-release this year of Woody Allen's seminal romantic comedy classic Manhattan, which first opened in 1979. It didn't win any Oscars, but it did win Best Film at the BAFTAs. Woody Allen also stars in this, along with Diane Keaton, Michael Murphy, Mariel Hemingway, Meryl Streep, Anne Byrne, Karen Ludwig and Michael O'Donoghue. The 96-minute film has been carefully restored to 4K, and will be released in NYC first, which is fitting considering it's all about a love for NYC. Ebert wrote in a review from 2001 that "it's more subtle, more complex, and not about love, but loss."

Here's the new re-release trailer for Woody Allen's Manhattan, direct from YouTube (via Indiewire):

In Manhattan, Isaac Davis is a divorced writer of TV shows unhappy with his job. His ex-wife left him to live with another woman and is writing a book about her relationship with Isaac. He is currently dating a 17-year-old high-school student, Tracy, who is in love with him, but he does not like her. When he meets Mary Wilkie, the mistress of his married best friend Yale, he starts to fall for her instead. Manhattan was written and directed by filmmaker Woody Allen (the 9th film he directed), and first released in 1979. It also played at the Cannes Film Festival that year. The film earned two Academy Award nominations - for Best Screenplay, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Park Circus and MGM will re-release the 4K digital version of Manhattan in select theaters starting March 10th; also in the UK. It plays first at Film Forum.