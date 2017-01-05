Watch: New Trailer for Fantastic Documentary 'I Am Not Your Negro'

"The story of the negro in America, is the story of America." Magnolia has unveiled a full theatrical trailer for the documentary I Am Not Your Negro, about the life & legacy of James Baldwin. This doc is being heralded as one of the best of 2016, even though it's just hitting theaters coming up this February. The film focuses on the book "Remember This House", that Baldwin never finished. Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions a finished version of the book - a "radical narration" about race in America, through the lives and deaths of three of Baldwin's friends: Martin Luther King Jr., Medgar Evers and Malcolm X. The doc uses his original words to tell the harrowing story of race in modern America, and it's one of the finest docs you'll see. Relevant, important, intelligent, and inspiring. I can't recommend this film enough - it's a must watch.

Here's the full theatrical trailer for Raoul Peck's doc I Am Not Your Negro, direct from YouTube:

In his new film, director Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished - a radical narration about race in America, using the writer's original words. He draws upon James Baldwin's notes on the lives and assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr. to explore and bring a fresh and radical perspective to the current racial narrative in America. I Am Not Your Negro is directed by Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck, of various films and projects previously including Lumumba, Murder in Pacot, and Profit & Nothing But! Or Impolite Thoughts on the Class Struggle. The doc first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this fall, and also played at the New York Film Festival. Magnolia will release Peck's I Am Not Your Negro in theaters starting February 3rd, 2017 this winter. Go see this doc - it's outstanding.