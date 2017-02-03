Watch: New Trailer for Oz Perkins' Horror 'The Blackcoat's Daughter'

"When you meet these people, do you say that she was murdered?" A24 has revealed a new trailer for the suspense-horror indie film titled The Blackcoat's Daughter, from writer/director Oz Perkins, who also made the horror I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House from last year. This originally premiered at multiple film festivals back in 2015, and is just now getting released. Emma Roberts stars, with Kiernan Shipka, plus Lucy Boynton, Lauren Holly, James Remar, Peter J. Gray and Emma Holzer. The story primarily follows two girls who are left alone at their prep school Bramford over winter break when their parents mysteriously fail to pick them up. This looks like a very eerie, mysterious psychological horror.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Oz Perkins' The Blackcoat's Daughter, direct from YouTube:

Two terrified girls must battle a mysterious evil force when they get left behind at their boarding school over winter break in this chilling and suspenseful horror film. The Blackcoat's Daughter is both written and directed by American filmmaker Oz Perkins, this film was his original feature directorial debut before going on to make I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (see the trailer). This film originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and Fantastic Fest in 2015, before being picked up for release. A24 will now open The Blackcoat's Daughter in select theaters starting May 13th, 2017 this summer. Anyone?