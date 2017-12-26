Watch: No Film School's Glorious Best Cinematography of 2017 Recap

With the year coming to an end, it's time to look back at the movies that defined the year in cinema. One of our favorite websites, No Film School, has put together a superb video to highlight & discuss their picks for the Best Cinematography of 2017. Not only is the video mesmerizing to watch with all of this lovely cinematography, but they completely nailed the selection - picking out, really, all the best cinematography, including from excellent documentaries like Chasing Coral (one of my favorites), Casting JonBenét, and Kedi. (The only big film missing, to me, is Call Me By Your Name…) Of course they feature Blade Runner 2049 (go, Roger Deakins, go!) and Dunkirk, along with Mudbound, Wonder Wheel, Good Time, The Florida Project, and Columbus. Yep, all the best films right there. This year end movie recap video is a must watch.

Description direct from YouTube: "To compile our list of the year’s most breathtaking cinematography, we asked No Film School writers to submit a single film that stood out visually above all others for them this year, and had video essayist Nelson Carvajal of Free Cinema Now put together excerpts from each in this supercut." Follow Nelson Carvajal - @nelsoncarvajal. You can read more about their choices and each of the shots featured in the video on NoFilmSchool.com. I highly recommend watching the film Columbus in full, every frame is pretty much cinematography perfection. I'm glad they included so many documentaries as well, as they are just as important to cinema as feature films. If you want to discover more of 2017's best cinematography, we also recommend this: The Top 10 Shots of 2017. Any other favorites from the year?