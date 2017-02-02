Watch: Official 30-Second Super Bowl TV Spot for 'Ghost in the Shell'

"They did not save your life. They stole it." Paramount has revealed their official Super Bowl TV spot for Rupert Sanders' Ghost in the Shell movie, a few days ahead of its premiere on Sunday in the big game. Scarlett Johansson stars as "The Major", a "one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid" who leads an elite task force as part of Section 9. She goes on an epic search to find a hacker criminal who wants to destroy all the technology at Hanka Robotics. Also starring Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, Michael Wincott, Rila Fukushima, Chin Han, filmmaker Takeshi Kitano, Joseph Naufahu, with Pilou Asbæk as Batou. This TV spot features only a few new shots, the rest of it is footage we've seen from the first official trailer, but it still looks badass. And they finally give us a very quick look at the tank she has to fight. Boot her up.

Here's the new Super Bowl spot (+ poster) for Rupert Sanders' Ghost in the Shell, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first full-length trailer for Ghost in the Shell here, plus the Mamoru Oshii featurette.

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property (first developed by Masamune Shirow), Ghost in the Shell follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology. Ghost in the Shell the movie is being directed by Rupert Sanders, of Snow White and the Huntsman previously. The cast features Beat Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Kaori Momoi and Chin Han. The film was shot mostly in Wellington, New Zealand, and Weta will be providing VFX. Paramount is releasing Ghost in the Shell in US theaters + IMAX starting March 31st, 2017 this spring. Stay tuned for more. Still interested in seeing this?