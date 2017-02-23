Watch: Official Trailer for Acclaimed Documentary 'Cries From Syria'

"War was never our choice. We were forced into war." HBO has debuted an official trailer for the powerful documentary titled Cries From Syria, described as a "searing, comprehensive account of the Syrian war from the inside out." This looks intense and depressing. Made by the same filmmaker behind the Academy Award nominated doc Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom, director Evgeny Afineevsky takes us inside the Syrian war examining the horrors occurring in that Middle Eastern country. The doc is narrated by Helen Mirren, and also features the original song "Prayers for this World," written by Diane Warren, and recorded by Cher along with The West Los Angeles Children's Choir. This should be mandatory viewing.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Evgeny Afineevsky's doc Cries From Syria, from HBO's YouTube:

Stranded between the opposing forces in the conflict, hundreds of thousands of Syrians have been killed, seven million have been internally displaced and more than five million have desperately tried to survive by fleeing the country. Two-thirds of those who have fled to date are women and children. Cries From Syria is a searing, comprehensive account of the Syrian war from the inside out. The film draws on hundreds of hours of war footage from Syrian activists and citizen journalists, as well as testimony from child protestors, revolution leaders, human rights defenders, ordinary citizens and high-ranking army generals who have defected from the government. Cries From Syria is directed by Evgeny Afineevsky, of the docs Pray for Ukraine, and Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. HBO will air Cries From Syria starting on March 13th next month.