MOVIE TRAILERS

Watch: Official Trailer for Minhal Baig's Relationship Drama '1 Night'

by
January 25, 2017
Source: Apple

1 Night Trailer

"But you want romance: earth shattering, life changing." "It should be!" Check out this official trailer for an indie relationship drama titled 1 Night, written and directed by Minhal Baig. The film is about two different couples spending one night (hence the title) at a hotel, looking back at their lives and relationships so far. The cast includes recognizable faces from other movies: Anna Camp, Justin Chatwin, Isabelle Fuhrman, and Kyle Allen. The film already played at a film festival last year and arrives in theaters this February, for anyone curious about it after checking out the trailer. I like the music in this trailer, and the dichotomy of the two couples looking at their relationships and where they really want to be. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Minhal Baig's 1 Night, in high def from Apple:

1 Night Movie Poster

Thirty-something Elizabeth (Anna Camp) must decide whether to salvage her relationship with Drew (Justin Chatwin) after much personal disappointment. Meanwhile, Bea (Isabelle Fuhrman), a worrisome teenager, reconnects with her introverted childhood friend, Andy (Kyle Allen) to overcome their differences in high school social status following their prom. Past and present collide as two couples explore love over the course of one night at a hotel. 1 Night is both written and directed by filmmaker Minhal Baig (on Twitter @minhalbaig), making her feature directorial debut. This first premiered at the Austin Film Festival last fall. 1 Night opens in select theaters + on VOD starting February 10th this winter.

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • DAVIDPD
    Meh...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS