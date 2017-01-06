Watch: Official US Trailer for Wacky Polish Mermaid Film 'The Lure'

MOVIE TRAILERS

"All you need to do is have fun. The rest is easy." Janus Films has debuted an official US trailer (red band for mermaid nudity) for a film titled The Lure, a wacky Polish indie about two mermaid girls who join a human band in Warsaw. Part comedy, part cabaret, part horror, part romance, you won't find anything else like this film out there, though it may be a little too wacky for some. The cast includes Marta Mazurek, Michalina Olszanska, Kinga Preis, Andrzej Konopka, Jakub Gierszal, Zygmunt Malanowicz, Katarzyna Herman and Marcin Kowalczyk. I've been hearing about this film for a while, ever since it premiered at Sundance last year, and it's destined to become a cult classic - catch it in theaters this winter.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ poster) for Agnieszka Smoczynska's The Lure, originally from EW.com:

The Lure Movie Poster

One dark night, at water's edge, a family of musicians encounter aquatic sirens Silver and Golden. After assuring the family that they won't eat them up, the winsome sirens are recruited to join the Figs and Dates band at a neon-lit Warsaw dance club. When Silver becomes romantically entangled with beautiful blonde bassist Mietek, the more cunning Golden, who cannot escape her bloodthirsty nature, worries that her sister's relationship will doom their shared dream of swimming to a new life in America. The Lure is directed by Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska, making her feature directorial debut. The script is by Robert Bolesto. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, and played at numerous fests all over the world. The Lure opens in select US theaters starting February 1st, 2017 this winter. Interested?

