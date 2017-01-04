Watch: New US Trailer for Zombie Horror 'The Girl with All the Gifts'

Saban Films has debuted an official US trailer for the zombie horror adaptation The Girl with All the Gifts, which already opened in the UK last year. The story is about a girl, named Melanie, who is being kept at a military base that is one of the only remaining safe havens in a zombie apocalypse. When the base it overtaken, she goes on the run with a few other people, attempting to survive in a hostile world. The movie stars Sennia Nanua as Melanie, along with Gemma Arterton, Glenn Close and Paddy Considine. I saw this film at a genre festival in Berlin last year and really enjoyed it, one of the most refreshingly original updates to the zombie genre I've seen in a while. I highly recommend it, for the performances alone. This US trailer contains some spoilers and crops the footage, but the UK trailer is still available to watch. Have fun.

Here's the new US trailer (+ UK poster) for Colm McCarthy's The Girl with All the Gifts, from EW.com:

You can still see the original UK version of the trailer for The Girl with All the Gifts here, for a different take.

A scientist and a teacher living in a dystopian future embark on a journey of survival with a special young girl named Melanie. At an army base in rural England, children being studied attend school lessons daily, guarded by the ever watchful Sergeant Parks. But one little girl, Melanie, stands out from the rest. Melanie is special. She excels in the classroom, is inquisitive, imaginative and loves her favourite teacher Miss Justineau. When the base falls, Melanie escapes along with Miss Justineau, Sergeant Parks and Dr. Caldwell. Against the backdrop of a blighted Britain, Melanie must discover what she is and ultimately decide both her own future and that of the human race. Directed by English filmmaker Colm McCarthy (of Outcast, "Peaky Blinders", "Sherlock", "Doctor Who"), adapted by Mike Carey from his own novel of the same name. Saban Films opens The Girl with All the Gifts in US theaters starting February 24th. Anyone?