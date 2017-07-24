Watch: Peculiar Short Film 'Lightningface' Starring Oscar Isaac in Full

"I thought I knew who I was. But I knew nothing… And then it happened." Let's kick off this week with a short film we've been waiting to watch for over a year. After playing at film festivals all around, Vimeo Staff Picks has finally premiered the short film Lightningface online in full, from director Brian Petsos. The short film stars Oscar Isaac as a man named Basil Stitt who goes through a transformative experience after being struck by lightning one day. We originally posted a trailer for this short more than a year ago, and now that it has played at fests exclusively, it's available online. This is a very strange, intriguing short that goes to some trippy places at the end. It's great to see Oscar Isaac in this, but I'm not sure what to make of it. You?

Official synopsis: Lightningface stars Oscar Isaac as Basil, a man who seemingly has it all. When out for a smoke one night, Basil gets struck by lightning – he wakes up to find his face scarred and quickly spirals out of control, sequestering himself in his apartment as he cuts ties with his girlfriend, his family, and his work. He then begins to believe that he is bound of an otherworldly transformation… Lightningface is a short film written and directed by Brian Petsos, an up-and-coming American filmmaker who studied at Second City in Chicago and started out as an actor before getting into filmmaking. For more info on the short, visit the official Lightningface website here. To watch more shorts click here. So what did you think?