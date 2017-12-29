Watch: Polaris Castillo's Moving Lucha Libre Short Film 'El Luchador'

"I'm putting an end to the tyranny! I will fight for my people. I will bring them peace and glory!" Another outstanding independent short film to watch when you have a chance. El Luchador is made by filmmaker Polaris Castillo and tells the story of a professional wrestler who goes into seclusion after his undefeated streak comes to an end. This is a very impressive, well-made, emotional short film that speaks to much more than just wrestling and the Lucha Libre life. Some of the footage reminds me a bit of Darren Aronofsky's The Wrestler, but this goes down its own path when it comes to the actual story and characters. Fire it up below.

Original short film description from Vimeo: "A professional wrestler goes into seclusion after his undefeated streak comes to an end." El Luchador is both written and directed by Mexican filmmaker Polaris Castillo, who has been making short films and more. You can follow him @PolarisCastillo - or see more of his work here or on Vimeo. The short film is produced by Polaris Castillo, Dan Marcus and Julian Park, as a Sweet Nightmares + Hyper Tensive Films production. Featuring cinematography by Pascal Combes-Knoke, music composed by Joelian Sanchez. For info, visit Sweet Nightmares' site. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?