Watch: Powerful Polish Short Film 'Everything Will Be Nice' Set in NYC

November 1, 2017
"Where is that money, Piotrek?" We're proud to exclusively debut an award-winning short film online, titled Everything Will Be Nice, or Wszystko Bedzie Fajnie in Polish. This short, directed by and starring Polish actor/filmmaker Jan Kutrzeba, touches on immigration, love, trust, poverty, and loneliness. It was made out of love by a handful of immigrant filmmakers and two talented Polish actors living in New York. Kutrzeba "wanted to share the story of what it's truly like for immigrants trying to make it to the next day in the city, surviving solely on the love the characters share with each other." It was shot and it's presented as one long, single-take involving a Polish couple arguing at the morning in their apartment in the city. This is an impressive short, that played at a number of film festivals last year. It's worth taking a moment to watch.

Everything Will Be Nice Short Film

Official description for the film: "Ania and Piotrek live in a tiny studio apartment in Queens NY. It's yet another dull morning: Ania getting up early to got to work, and Piotrek trying to sleep through his hangover. The morning escalates into a violent fight, which stops them both into realizing what they've become in a foreign country." Everything Will Be Nice, also titled Wszystko Bedzie Fajnie in Polish, is both written and directed by up-and-coming Polish filmmaker Jan Kutrzeba (visit his official website) - an actor making his directorial debut. Starring Luiza Christofi and Jan Kutrzeba. With cinematography by Stefano Ferrari. This first premiered at a few festivals in 2016, and won the Audience Award at the Zero Film Festival. It is a labor of love made by immigrant filmmakers, led by Finnish producer Ella Nuortila. For more shorts, click here.

