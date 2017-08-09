Watch: Robert Pattinson's Short 'Fear & Shame' About a NYC Hot Dog

"Where is the man with the hot dog?" There's an odd little short film going around this week, debuted by GQ.com as part of their cover story on Robert Pattinson. The short film is called Fear & Shame and is written & directed by & starring Robert Pattinson. It is essentially just a 2.5 minute short about Pattinson running around New York City trying to find a hot dog to eat. He rambles on about fame and shame and fear and more while desperately trying to avoid the paparazzi. This doesn't have too much going on in it, but it's all from his perspective with some wacky voice-over, so why not enjoy. Plus, who doesn't love NYC hot dogs?

Thank you to GQ.com for posting this short. Original description: "Robert Pattinson takes us into a brief, desperate, hunger-filled moment in the life of Robert Pattinson." Fear & Shame is both written and directed by actor Robert Pattinson, best known for the Twilight series, but also a talented actor in many recently films: Cosmopolis, The Rover, Maps to the Stars, Life, The Childhood of a Leader, The Lost Watch of Z, and Good Time. There's not much background to this film, only that it comes from a moment in his life. It's also part of GQ's cover story on Pattinson, in connection with the release of Good Time. See more shorts here.